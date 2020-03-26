Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for ‘Arrogant,’ ‘Insensitive’ Coronavirus Comments

Evangeline Lilly has apologized for recently making dismissive statements regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Lost” actor came under fire last week after making comments on social media that, despite the current health crisis, she would not be adhering to calls for social distancing and sheltering in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. When a commenter questioned her indifference, Lilly responded by acknowledging that both her and her father are immune compromised, while standing by her decision.

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices,” Lilly wrote.

On Friday, Lilly offered an apology on social media, characterizing her previous words as “dismissive” and “arrogant.” She goes on to state she is now staying at home with her family and expresses concern for communities being affected by the pandemic.

“My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria,” she said. “I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”