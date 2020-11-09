Ethan Hawke to Star in War Thriller ‘Zeros and Ones’

Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac and Phil Neilson will star in the upcoming war thriller “Zeros and Ones,” with Abel Ferrara directing from his own script.

Filming begins in Italy later this month. Hawke will portray an American soldier stationed in Rome as it’s under siege, with the Vatican blown up. He embarks on a hero’s journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy threatening the entire world.

Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group will launch sales at the virtual American Film Market this week under its Blue Box International label and will co-rep domestic with CAA Media Finance.

“Zeros and Ones” is produced by Diana Phillips of Rimsky Productions, and Philipp Kreuzer from Maze Pictures. Sean Price Williams, who most recently lensed “Good Time” — starring Robert Pattinson, and directed by Benny and Josh Safdie — is heading the production team. Executive producers are Danny Chan of Almost Never Films, Brent Guttman and Don Young.

“‘Zeros and Ones’ is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB. I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic,” Ferrara said.

Mercuri said, “Buyers are hungry for compelling and original storylines in the hands of master filmmakers and ‘Zeros and Ones’ ticks all the right boxes. Coupled with worldclass production values and locations that includes the eerie backdrop of present-day Rome which has a feeling of Paris at the end of WW2, this film is a package not to be missed.”

Hawke has been nominated for acting Academy Awards for “Boyhood” and “Training Day,” and for the adapted scripts for “Before Midnight” and “Before Sunset.” His other feature credits include “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” “Born to Be Blue,” “Maudie” and “First Reformed.” Hawke is the star, co-writer and executive producer of Showtime’s limited series “The Good Lord Bird.”

Ferrara’s credits include “Siberia,” “The Addiction,” “The Funeral,” “Bad Lieutenant” and the crime-thriller “King of New York,” starring Christopher Walken.