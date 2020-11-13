Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough Join Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty’

Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal and Paul Dano have joined Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller “The Guilty.”

Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”), based on the Gustav Moller-helmed Danish drama “Den Skyldige,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The pic takes place over the course of a single morning at a 911 dispatch center with a call operator — played by Gyllenhaal — trying to save a caller in grave danger, but then discovering that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson are also joining the cast. Gyllenhaal is producing along with Riva Marker for Nine Stories; Fuqua and Kat Samick for Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Bold Films’ Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina; and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring. Executive producers are Pizzolatto, Annie Marter, Gustav Moller, Lina Flint, Christian Mercuri, Jon Oakes, Eric Greenfeld and Justin Bursch.

Variety first reported in 2018 that Gyllenhaal was attached to the remake of “Den Skyldige,” which won the world cinema audience award at the Sundance Film Festival and was named one of the top five foreign language movies of 2018 by the National Board of Review.

Hawke starred in “First Reformed” and “Boyhood.” Sarsgaard toplined “The Looming Tower” and the upcoming “The Batman.” Keough’s credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Devil All the Time.” Bowers was in “Honey Boy” and the upcoming “Concrete Cowboys.” Randolph starred in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Castañeda’s credits include “The Umbrella Academy” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Vidal starred in “7 Days to Vegas.” Dano toplined “The Batman” and “Love & Mercy.” Martinez’s credits include “Stumptown” and “I Feel Pretty.” Burr appeared in “F Is for Family” and “The King of Staten Island.” Knapp’s credits include “The Nice Guys” and “Southpaw.” Patterson stars in “The Righteous Gemstones.”