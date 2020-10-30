Maya and Ethan Hawke to Star in ‘Revolver,’ Multi-Agency Sale to Launch at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Father-daughter duo Ethan and Maya Hawke are having a family reunion on the big screen.

Maya has been set to lead the romantic coming-of-age comedy “Revolver,” which will also feature her dad Ethan, a four-time Oscar and Tony nominee. Endeavor Content is handling international sales out of the American Film Market. UTA Independent Film Group is handling domestic along with CAA Media Finance.

Prolific family filmmaker Andrew Stanton (“Finding Dory,” “Tales from the Loop”) will direct from a script by Kate Trefry (“Stranger Things,” “Fear Street” film trilogy). Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana will produce through their label 3311 productions.

Set in 1966, Maya Hawke will play Jane, a teen resident of Anchorage, Alaska. When the impossible happens — a flight to Japan carrying The Beatles is forced to make an unexpected stop — all hell breaks loose as the unsuspecting residents are consumed by Beatlemania. Jane devises a plan to lose her virginity to George Harrison, discovering that adventure (and romance) are actually a little closer to home than she thought.

Maya Hawke was most recently seen in Gia Coppola’s feature “Mainstream,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Ethan Hawke, who led the 2020 film “Tesla,” currently stars in, co-wrote and executive produced the acclaimed limited series “The Good Lord Bird” for Showtime.

