‘Eternal Beauty,’ Romantic Drama With Sally Hawkins, Sells to Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Craig Roberts’ “Eternal Beauty,” a romantic drama with Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins, has sold North American rights to Samuel Goldwyn Films. The indie label will release the film on-demand this fall, an increasingly popular option at a time when many movie theaters are closed due to coronavirus.

Roberts, a writer, director, and actor, who has appeared on screen in the likes of “Red Oaks” and “Submarine,” and slid behind the camera on “Just Jim,” penned the script for “Eternal Beauty.” In addition to Hawkins, who scored Oscar nods for “The Shape of Water” and “Blue Jasmine,” the accomplished ensemble includes David Thewlis (The Harry Potter franchise) Alice Lowe (“Prevenge”), Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”), and Penelope Wilton (“Zoo”).

“I’m delighted that Samuel Goldwyn are releasing our picture and that people will finally get to meet our real-life superhero. I’m incredibly proud of the team’s work on ‘Eternal Beauty’ and I hope that it acts as somewhat of an elixir to the harsh reality we’ve all been living through of late,” Roberts said in a statement.

“Eternal Beauty” follows Jane (Sally Hawkins) after she is left at the altar. She turns to pills, a relationship with a musician (Thewlis) as she struggles with mental illness and a difficult family situation. The picture received strong reviews when it premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019.

“‘Eternal Beauty’ captures cycles of dysfunction with well-judged doses of comedy and a glimmer of hope, making it a memorable tale of exploration,” Carmen Paddock wrote in The Skinny.

“Eternal Beauty” was produced by Adrian Bate for Cliff Edge Pictures and executive produced by Mary Burke for the BFI, Adam Partridge for Ffilm Cymru Wales, Emma Duffy for Wellcome, Craig Roberts, Pip Broughton, Paul Higgins, Stephen Kelliher, and Hilary Davis. The film is backed by the Welsh Government, the BFI, with funding from the National Lottery, Ffilm Cymru Wales and Wellcome.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Samuel Goldwyn Films’ recent credits include “God’s Own Country,” “Sweet Country,” and “Waiting for the Barbarians.”