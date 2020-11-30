Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce Voicing Netflix’s Animated ‘Back to the Outback’

Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Jacki Weaver, Tim Minchin and Keith Urban have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s animated comedy adventure “‘Back to the Outback,” which will make is global debut in the fall of 2021.

The voice cast will also include Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca and Lachlan Ross Power. Clare Knight (editor of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy) and Harry Cripps are the co-directors. Daniela Mazzucato produces and Weed Road Pictures’ Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans, who developed the story with Cripps, executive produce.

Cripps scripted the story, set in a reptile house where humans gawk at Australia’s deadliest creatures, who plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. Leading the group is Maddie (Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider named Frank (Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion called Nigel (Imrie). When their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them, pursued by Bana’s zookeeper.

“I have always been touched by stories of hidden beauty,” said Knight. “Maddie is both uniquely beauty and beast, and to get to present that message in comedy is the icing on the cake.”

Cripps said, “Growing up in Australia, I spent a lot of time in the Blue Mountains which has many different types of snakes and spiders, and I always preferred them to the cute cuddly animals, so it’s such a treat to make a film where the heroes are these poisonous but beautiful little creatures. This film is a love letter to Australia’s incredibly diverse and unique wildlife.”