Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Coronavirus Response Fund

Variety Staff

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the COVID-19 response fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been impacted tremendously.  Productions have halted, many displaced workers have found themselves without pay or medical care, and live entertainment is at a standstill. Every aspect of the entertainment business has been disrupted,” the fund said in a statement.

The foundation said that funds will also support the public health response including the prevention, detection, and treatment of new cases of COVID-19.

“As a partner to the entertainment industry, we are here for those in need in a time of crisis, whether it be a natural disaster or a global pandemic,” said EIF president and CEO Nicole Sexton. “Together, we can help to ease the financial pressure that is felt by so many in our community and beyond as we navigate these next few weeks and months.”

EIF has also created radio spots recorded by Dr. Phil which were delivered to more than 12,000 radio stations in the U.S. and were picked up by three of the largest radio networks in the country. The spots were created at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation.

The Entertainment Industry Foundation is utilizing Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to ask the public to stay informed of the latest recommendations by consulting Centers for Disease Control for the most up-to-date safety information; World Health Organization for daily situation reports and Johns Hopkins University for up-to-date statistics.

Contributions to the fund, administered through the foundation’s Music for Relief disaster assistance program, may be made here.

For more ways to give and receive financial help during the coronavirus crisis, click here.

 

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Coronavirus Response Fund

