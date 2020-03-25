×

Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

By and
Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a Wednesday memo.

The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, and support staff at businesses including talent agency WME and affiliated businesses. The cuts affect facilities workers and mailroom employees who cannot fulfill their duties from home, said one insider.

“We will be implementing a number of additional measures beginning this week and through April that will affect compensation and some jobs across the company … as part of this, Patrick and I will not be taking a salary for the remainder of 2020,” Emanuel wrote, referencing his WME Co-CEO Patrick Whitesell.

Endeavor is the third major Hollywood firm to take such measures since coronavirus has stopped film and TV production, and social distancing has relegated the workforce from home. Paradigm has laid off close to 200 staffers, including heavyweight agents, Variety reported exclusively on Wednesday. United Talent Agency instituted company-wide salary cuts in an effort to avoid layoffs.

Read the full memo from Emanuel:

I don’t think any of us could have imagined we’d be in the place we are today.

As we all focus inward to protect our personal health and safeguard our families, every company around the world is simultaneously faced with safeguarding the health and future of its business. We are no different. All parts of our company are feeling the effects.

With that in mind, we are in the process of assessing our operations globally to develop a plan that will protect the business while limiting the impact on as many employees as possible. In addition to the cost-cutting efforts outlined a few weeks ago, we will be implementing a number of additional measures beginning this week and through April that will affect compensation and some jobs across the company. The effects on each business will vary, and you will receive more specifics from your respective leaders, to the extent any of these decisions may impact you. As part of this, Patrick and I will not be taking a salary for the remainder of 2020.

These decisions are not being made lightly, knowing the impact they may have on you and your families during these uncertain times.

We appreciate the strength and compassion that you continue to show for one another as we navigate this challenging situation.

AE

More TV

  • Samantha Bee Writers Office

    For Samantha Bee (And All of Late-Night), The Show Must Go On

    Some late-night hosts have, in recent days, taken their shows to a front porch, back patio or basement.  Samantha Bee lit out for the woods. When fans of Bee’s “Full Frontal” tune in to the TBS program Wednesday evening, they will see the comedian surrounded by nature, the latest effort by a member of the [...]

  • Tiger King

    What to Watch After You've Seen 'Tiger King' on Netflix

    Last weekend, much of the world became obsessed with Netflix’s new series “Tiger King,” about the sinister but colorful world of big cat breeding. Real-life characters like Joe Exotic and Doc Antle fall into the “you can’t make this stuff” up category of personalities that would be unbelievable if they didn’t actually exist. With people [...]

  • Star Trek: Picard Michael Chabon

    'Star Trek: Picard' Is Divisive — and Showrunner Michael Chabon Doesn't Mind at All

    It takes almost no time at all when talking with Michael Chabon to realize that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” is a die-hard “Star Trek” fan. Given that he’s the showrunner of the latest “Trek” iteration, “Star Trek: Picard,” the 56-year-old has found it particularly satisfying to engage [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

    Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a Wednesday memo. The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, and [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Broadcasters Pressure Government for Freelancer Pay as Decision Looms

    The leaders of broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have united to apply pressure on the U.K. government for expansive economic measures for the self-employed — a highly anticipated directive due Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his daily press briefing Wednesday that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer would reveal these measures on [...]

  • Sir Elton John performs on stage

    Elton John to Host iHeartMedia Coronavirus Benefit Concert on Fox

    Elton John is set to host a live concert special on Fox that aims to raise money for groups fighting to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States. The iHeart Living Room Concert for America hails from Fox and iHeartMedia. In addition to John hosting, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, [...]

  • My First Family

    Series Mania Project Highlight 'My First Family' Looks at Parenthood in Alternate Reality

    With the world taking a seemingly dystopian turn due to the Cover-19 pandemic, “My First Family,” a high-concept series project set in an alternate world created by Maya Zaydman (“Our Boys”) and Ori Sivan (“In Treatment”), will likely strike a chord with audiences. “My First Family,” which is being pitched as part of Series Mania’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad