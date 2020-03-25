Endeavor Lays Off 250 Across Company, Exploring Wide Salary Cuts

Endeavor has laid off roughly 250 staffers across its portfolio of businesses, sources told Variety, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze Hollywood. Pay cuts are being evaluated for all remaining employees, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a Wednesday memo.

The majority of staff cuts have hit IMG Academy, a sports education facility, and support staff at businesses including talent agency WME and affiliated businesses. The cuts affect facilities workers and mailroom employees who cannot fulfill their duties from home, said one insider.

“We will be implementing a number of additional measures beginning this week and through April that will affect compensation and some jobs across the company … as part of this, Patrick and I will not be taking a salary for the remainder of 2020,” Emanuel wrote, referencing his WME Co-CEO Patrick Whitesell.

Endeavor is the third major Hollywood firm to take such measures since coronavirus has stopped film and TV production, and social distancing has relegated the workforce from home. Paradigm has laid off close to 200 staffers, including heavyweight agents, Variety reported exclusively on Wednesday. United Talent Agency instituted company-wide salary cuts in an effort to avoid layoffs.

Read the full memo from Emanuel:

I don’t think any of us could have imagined we’d be in the place we are today.

As we all focus inward to protect our personal health and safeguard our families, every company around the world is simultaneously faced with safeguarding the health and future of its business. We are no different. All parts of our company are feeling the effects.

With that in mind, we are in the process of assessing our operations globally to develop a plan that will protect the business while limiting the impact on as many employees as possible. In addition to the cost-cutting efforts outlined a few weeks ago, we will be implementing a number of additional measures beginning this week and through April that will affect compensation and some jobs across the company. The effects on each business will vary, and you will receive more specifics from your respective leaders, to the extent any of these decisions may impact you. As part of this, Patrick and I will not be taking a salary for the remainder of 2020.

These decisions are not being made lightly, knowing the impact they may have on you and your families during these uncertain times.

We appreciate the strength and compassion that you continue to show for one another as we navigate this challenging situation.

AE