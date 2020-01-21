Endeavor Content, Studio Exile Strike First-Look Deal With Mexican Producer Subtrama (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content is upping its local-language game, signing a significant first look deal with Mexico City-based producer Subtrama.

Endeavor enters the deal with studio Exile, a long-form English and Spanish content maker. Subtrama is behind series like Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix drama “Maniac” and films like Gael García Bernal’s “Museo.” Mauricio Katz, Manuel Alcalá, and Panorama Global’s Gerardo Gatica and Alberto Muffelmann run Subtrama.

“We are thrilled to power an engine that combines Mauricio and Manuel’s unique style with Gerardo and Alberto’s seasoned experience producing compelling content for global markets”, said Daniel Eilemberg, president of content at Exile.

“Subtrama is at the intersection of compelling content, global audience, and gripping storytelling, all of which are paramount to the Endeavor Content fold, and we’re excited to be working with Mauricio and the entire team,” said Kelly Miller, vice president of International Strategy at Endeavor Content.

This deal will focus primarily on Spanish-speaking projects. First up is “Litempo,” a neo-noir spy-thriller about the CIA’s operations out of Mexico City during the 1960s, which included several high-ranking government officials. The series will combines historical and invented characters and events that sprawl from Havana to Moscow and Washington, DC.

Popular on Variety

Alcalá won the Best Screenplay Silver Bear at Berlinale for “Museo,” one of the many films produced by Gatica and Muffelmann, such as Atom Egoyan’s “Remember,” Fernando Frias’ “Ya No Estoy Aquí,” and Manolo Caro’s “La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal.” The company is backed by Access Entertainment, led by former director of BBC Television Danny Cohen and owned by billionaire industrialist Len Blavatnik.