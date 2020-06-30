Emma Watts Named President of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has named heavyweight production executive Emma Watts president of its motion picture group, studio chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos announced on Tuesday.

The former Twentieth Century Fox leader replaces Wyck Godfrey, who will exit Paramount and transition back to producing film and TV. Watts starts July 20, and will report directly to Gianopulos.

Watts will oversee the studio’s film operations from development to release, including Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players production labels. She’ll also manage creative and development groups and supervising casting, physical production, post production and music. Elizabeth Raposo will continue to serve in her current role as president of production, reporting to Watts.

“Emma is one of the most exceptional executives in the film industry. I worked with her for almost two decades during her career at Fox and have watched her become the stellar leader and creative talent she is today,” said Gianopulos. “As Paramount continues its evolution and growth, I am thrilled that she will deftly guide the film studio with her impeccable taste, talent relationships and innovative vision.”

