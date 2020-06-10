Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson and More Condemn J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Following “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets earlier this week – and her further defense of her comments in a 3,600 word essay – alums of the incredibly successful film franchise as well as other celebrities have publicly spoken out against the British writer.

Most recently, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, tweeted a short statement regarding her views on transgender rights. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson wrote.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Her statement came shortly after she retweeted British Vogue columnist Paris Lees’ reply to Rowling, which included a list of organizations supporting black transgender people that are accepting donations. Watson also continued her statement in a Twitter thread, saying: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.” Watson also tweeted out two organizations that advocate for transgender rights, stating that she donates to them and encouraging her followers to do the same, ending the thread by wishing everyone a happy pride month.

I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. ❤️ — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

On Monday, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe also responded to Rowling in a lengthy essay posted to The Trevor Project’s website.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the “Harry Potter” spin-off film series “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” shared his thoughts on Rowling’s statement with Variety on Wednesday.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” Redmayne said. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

“Harry Potter” actors Katie Leung, Noma Dumezweni and Evanna Lynch as well as celebrities like Sarah Paulson and Jameela Jamil also took to Twitter to criticize Rowling’s stance.

Leung, who played Cho Chang in the franchise, teased her followers by promising her own thoughts, but instead offered a thread of charitable organizations and petitions that support transgender people.

So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…(thread) — Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

Dumezweni, who played Hermione in the original stage production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” simply tweeted out a list of transgender women, addressing Rowling with “Dear Jo” and directing her to Wikipedia.

1. Dear Jo – Marsha P. Johnson. Sylvia Rivera. Indya Moore. Angelica Ross. Tamara Adrián. Rebecca Root. Isis King. Laverne Cox. Caitlyn Jenner. Lily and Lana Wachowski. Trace Lysette. Andreja Pejic. Tracey Norman. Janet Mock. APRIL ASHLEY… etc, etc, Wikipedia.. — Noma (@MissDumezweni) June 7, 2020

Evanna Lynch, known for playing Luna Lovegood, also spoke out in a lengthy Notes app message. “I imagine that being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough, and we as a society should not be adding to that pain,” Lynch wrote.

Here are my thoughts. Sending love to all. ❤️💜💗🧡💛💚🤎🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/P30YHfnzBN — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) June 9, 2020

“American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson’s response was short and sweet, quote-tweeting creative producer Ben O’Keefe’s statement with, “Word. Goodnight and shut up.”

See more responses below.

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

You’ve written so many, but these are the words you will be remembered for. — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) June 6, 2020

You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing. — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) June 6, 2020

I donated to the @TransLawCenter and @TWOCCNYC because when someone tells you what they like to be called – whether it’s Rebecca, Becky, Sam, Samuel, Samantha, she, he, they, man, woman, or something truly wack like JK, just be polite and do it. Don’t be a rude transphobe. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) June 7, 2020