Emma Seligman’s Comedy ‘Shiva Baby’ Sells Worldwide Rights to Utopia (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, Emma Seligman’s debut feature “Shiva Baby” has sold worldwide rights to Utopia Media.

“Shiva Baby” follows a young bisexual Jewish woman at a shiva — a mourning tradition in the Jewish community — in which her older male paramour and female high school sweetheart are present.

“This film was made to represent the various contradictions and pressures placed upon young women, especially young queer women, from traditional families and communities and the anxiety and insecurities they feel as a result,” Seligman said in a statement. “‘Shiva Baby’ is a comedy about a young woman grappling with her self worth, sexuality and independence and I could not be more thrilled to be working with such a collaborative and filmmaker focused distributor like Utopia.”

The movie, which was written and directed by Seligman, stars Rachel Sennott (“Call Your Mother,” “Tahara”), Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”), Dianna Agron (“Glee”) and Polly Draper (“Obvious Child”).

“‘Shiva Baby’ is a female-directed, female-driven comedy that deftly navigates what it means to reckon with one’s sexuality within the Jewish community,” said Utopia’s head of content Danielle DiGiacomo. “Emma Seligman has created a sharp-witted, dark comedy and Utopia is grateful for the opportunity to share female-driven film projects and stories about queer, millennial women to global audiences.”

Due to the pandemic, the Toronto Film Festival, set to run from Sept. 10-20, will have a mix of virtual and in-person film screenings, press conferences and red carpets.

Utopia also recently acquired “Golden Arm,” a comedy about the world of ladies arm wrestling. Other releases from the production company include “House of Cardin,” “Bloody Nose” and “Empty Pockets.”

Sennott also executive produced “Shiva Baby” alongside Rhianon Jones, Victoria Ku, Martin Altmann, Fiona Altmann, and Sue Collins. Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller and Lizzie Shapiro produced the film.

Deal terms were negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo for Utopia and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.