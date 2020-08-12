Paramount Pictures Developing Elsie Chapman’s ‘Caster’ Novel as Film

Paramount Pictures is developing Elsie Chapman’s magic-themed “Caster” novel as a movie with Scholastic Entertainment, Josephson Entertainment and Weed Road Pictures producing.

“Caster,” published in 2019 by Scholastic Press, centers on Aza Wu, who knows that real magic is dangerous and illegal because it killed her sister, Shire. Aza must step in to save the legacy of Wu Teas, the teahouse that has been in her family for centuries.

Akiva Goldsman of Weed Road Pictures and Greg Lessans are producing the film with Scholastic Entertainment President Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman. For Josephson Entertainment, its principal Barry Josephson (“Enchanted,” “Men In Black”) and company head, D. Matt Geller (“Remember”), will oversee the adaptation for their banner.

“’Caster’ is an absolutely thrilling story with twists and turns that keep readers riveted and holding their breath to see what happens next,” said Lucchese.

Goldsman won the Academy Award for the screenplay for “Beautiful Mind.” Weed Road’s credits include “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Deep Blue Sea,” the upcoming “Without Remorse” and “Star Trek Picard.”

“’Caster’ is a wildly imaginative vision of an Earth infused with magic, but with a very grounded and contemporary heroine at its core,” said Goldsman. “I’m so excited to help bring Aza and her world to life alongside my terrific partners at Josephson, Scholastic Entertainment and Paramount.”

Josephson’s television credits include serving as the executive producer of “Bones.” Prior to segueing into producing, Josephson was president of production at Columbia Pictures.

Scholastic is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books. Productions include the animated series “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “The Magic School Bus” and “The Magic School Bus: Rides Again” as well as the “Goosebumps” film franchise and live-action series.