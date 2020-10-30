Ellen Page, Paris Berelc to Star in Gaming Comedy ‘1UP’ for BuzzFeed Studios

Ellen Page and Paris Berelc have boarded gaming comedy “1UP,” with Kyle Newman directing in what could be the first feature film for BuzzFeed Studios.

Berelc will portray a gamer who quits her college esports team due to sexism from her male counterparts. To keep her scholarship, she’s forced to assemble an all-female team and enlists the help of a coach — portrayed by Page — who has a gaming scandal in her past.

The script is written by Julia Yorks. BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid is producing along with Michael Philip and Jason Moring. Production is expected to begin in Toronto in November.

Page stars in the Netflix series “Umbrella Academy” as Vanya Hargreeves. She was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for 2007’s comedy-drama “Juno” and has credits on “Inception,” “Tallulah,” “Whip It” and portrayed Kitty Pryde in “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Page provided the voice, motion capture and likeness of Jodie Holmes in the video game “Beyond: Two Souls,” produced and starred in the film “Freeheld” and made her directorial debut with the 2019 documentary “There’s Something in the Water. She is repped by UTA, Kelly Bush Novak at VIE Entertainment, and law firm Morris Yorn.

Berelc currently co-stars with Adam Sandler in Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween.” Other credits include Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie” and Disney XD’s “Lab Rats: Elite Force.” She is repped by UTA and Rare Global.

Newman directed the comedy “Fanboys” and “Barely Lethal,” which starred Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner and Samuel L. Jackson. He is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Frankfurt Kurnit.