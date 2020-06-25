Elizabeth Banks to Play Ms. Frizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ Live-Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks has come aboard Universal’s “The Magic School Bus” live-action movie adaptation to play the intrepid teacher Ms. Frizzle.

“The Magic School Bus,” based on the Scholastic book series by author Joanna Cole, was a popular animated TV show in the 1990s. The educational series follows Ms. Frizzle and her class as the go on field trips in their yellow school bus that transforms into a plane, submarine, spaceship or surfboard.

In addition to starring, Banks will also produce the film with Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, as well as Scholastic Entertainment’s president and chief strategy officer Iole Lucchese and senior VP and general manager Caitlin Friedman, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel for Marc Platt Productions. Alison Small will serve as executive producer for Brownstone Productions.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” Lucchese said in a statement.

Ryan Christians from Marc Platt Productions will oversee production with Sara Scott and Lexi Barta from Universal Pictures.