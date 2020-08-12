Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Mrs. March’ for Blumhouse

Fresh off the horror hit “The Invisible Man,” Elisabeth Moss is re-teaming with Blumhouse. The Emmy-winning actress and her Love and Squalor Pictures production company are developing the still-unpublished book “Mrs. March” into a feature film, which Blumhouse will back.

Moss will also star in the film as the titular character, an Upper East Side housewife who starts to lose her grip on reality when she begins to suspect her novelist husband based the odious central character in his latest bestseller on her. Virginia Feito, the author of “Mrs. March,” will write the screenplay.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March,” said Moss. “As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse.”

“The Invisible Man,” produced on a $7 million budget, was hugely profitable when it opened this year, grossing more than $130 million globally. Moss’s credits include “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Blumhouse has produced “The Purge” franchise and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

“Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO.

“Mrs. March,” the novel, will be released in the United States in August, 2021.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor Pictures. Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Feito, Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira are executive producers.

Moss is represented by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Independent Talent Group in the UK and Viewpoint. Feito is repped by Kent Wolf of Neon Literary, Darren Trattner of Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer and WME