‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Georgia Democratic Party Fundraiser

The cast of “Elf” is reuniting, just in time for the holidays.

On Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Jon Favreau (of “Pod Save America”), Ed Helms, Busy Philipps and Matt Walsh will conduct a live table read of the film, hosted by comedian Ashley Nicole Black.

The reunion will raise money for the Georgia Democratic Party, in order to support Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. If Ossoff and Warnock are elected, the Senate will have a Democratic majority.

Deschanel, who played Jovie in “Elf,” expressed her excitement for the fundraiser on Twitter.

“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel wrote alongside some festive emojis. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading!”

“The Office” star Helms, who will be a special guest at the table read, also tweeted to get the word out about the fundraiser.

“When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it!” Helms wrote. “It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”

A slew of celebrities not involved in the table read shared the event on Twitter as well, including Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch and Alex Winter.

Tickets are available for the event here.

