‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Georgia Democratic Party Fundraiser

The cast of “Elf” is reuniting, just in time for the holidays.

On Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Jon Favreau (of “Pod Save America”), Ed Helms, Busy Philipps and Matt Walsh will conduct a live table read of the film, hosted by comedian Ashley Nicole Black.

The reunion will raise money for the Georgia Democratic Party, in order to support Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. If Ossoff and Warnock are elected, the Senate will have a Democratic majority.

Deschanel, who played Jovie in “Elf,” expressed her excitement for the fundraiser on Twitter.

“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel wrote alongside some festive emojis. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading!”

If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems ❄️🎄 — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) December 10, 2020

“The Office” star Helms, who will be a special guest at the table read, also tweeted to get the word out about the fundraiser.

“When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it!” Helms wrote. “It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”

When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state. See me join the Elf cast live Sunday 12/13 @ 4pm ET: https://t.co/UaG2tjwVcU — Egg Helms (@edhelms) December 10, 2020

A slew of celebrities not involved in the table read shared the event on Twitter as well, including Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch and Alex Winter.

THIS Sunday, 12/13 at 4pm ET you can listen to Buddy the Elf say, "You sit on a throne of lies!" and then imagine he's talking to Trump. Get tickets to #ElfForGeorgia & support GOTV efforts in GA. RSVP here: https://t.co/Y11ykQ9CeNhttps://t.co/GW7iiJlLFS — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 10, 2020

This is epic! The Elf cast will spread Christmas cheer AND help flip the Senate this Sunday, 12/13 at 4pm ET! Tune into #ElfForGeorgia for some necessary laughs in support of get-out-the-vote efforts for the GA runoff. RSVP: https://t.co/XFz1Bz7CVGhttps://t.co/eKIJZyegz7 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 10, 2020

Love this movie and love this cause! Watch the Elf reunion and raise for the Georgia runoffs! Sunday 12/13, 4pm ET the Elf cast reunites for #ElfforGeorgia & @ashleyn1cole hosts! Proceeds benefit the Senate runoffs in GA! Get tix: https://t.co/phVJnSFbv4https://t.co/vvq5VTDIiY — Alex Winter (@Winter) December 10, 2020

