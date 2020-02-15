EFM: FilmNation Launching Sales on ‘The Good Nurse’ With Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain (EXCLUSIVE)

FilmNation will launch international sales on “The Good Nurse,” a thriller set to star Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, at the European Film Market (EFM), Variety has learned.

The film marks Tobias Lindholm’s English language feature directing debut. The Danish filmmaker previously oversaw “A Hijacking” and “A War.” The film centers on Charlie Cullen, a nurse who is regarded as one of the most prolific serial killers in history and was known by the moniker, “Angel of Death.” He is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years. Redmayne will play Cullen and Chastain will play a nurse who begins to unravel the true scope of his crimes.

Redmayne won an Oscar for “Theory of Everything” and scored another nomination for “The Danish Girl.” Upcoming projects include “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Chastain was nominated for “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” She will next appear as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and in the spy thriller “355.”

Krysty Wilson-Cairns wrote the screenplay based on the book by Charles Graeber. Protozoa Pictures’ Scott Franklin and Darren Aronofsky will produce the film, along with FilmNation Entertainment.

CAA Media Finance will co-represent the film in the U.S. along with FilmNation Entertainment.