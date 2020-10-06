Edward Feldman, Oscar-Nominated ‘Witness’ Producer, Dies at 91

Film producer Edward S. Feldman, who received an Academy Award best picture nomination for “Witness,” died on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles, according to his publicist. He was 91.

He was also nominated for BAFTA Awards for “Witness” and “The Truman Show.” In 1977, he received an Emmy nomination in the limited series category for “21 Hours at Munich” and was nominated the following year in the same category for “King.”

His feature film producing credits included “What’s the Matter With Helen?,” “Save the Tiger,” “The Other Side of the Mountain,” “Two-Minute Warning,” “The Last Married Couple in America,” “Hot Dog…The Movie,” “The Golden Child,” “Wired,” “Green Card,” the 1994 live-action “The Jungle Book,” the live-action “101 Dalmatians,” its sequel “102 Dalmatians” and “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

“Witness” starred Harrison Ford as a detective protecting a young Amish boy who becomes a target after he witnesses a murder in Philadelphia. The film received eight Oscar nominations, and won for original screenplay and editing. Feldman reunited with Ford on “K-19,” his final film.

Feldman also worked with Glenn Close, Debbie Reynolds, Jack Lemmon, Charlton Heston, John Cassavetes, Gena Rowlands, Rutger Hauer, Burt Reynolds, Yul Brynner, Eddie Murphy, Mel Gibson and Gerard Depardieu.

Feldman was born in The Bronx. After graduating from Michigan State University, he was hired by 20th Century Fox to work as a writer in the studio’s press book department in Manhattan. He quickly rose within the ranks, becoming the contact for fan magazines, trade papers and the New York City press.

In 1959, Feldman left Fox to promote “The World of Suzie Wong” for Paramount Pictures and producer Ray Stark. He left Paramount to join Embassy Pictures as the head of advertising and publicity. Two years later, Stark reunited with Feldman at Seven Arts Productions, where his first project as head of publicity was the controversial screen adaptation of “Lolita.” Due to Feldman’s intervention, the Catholic Legion of Decency agreed to not rate the film “condemned” if the studio would enforce a rule banning those under the age of 18 from watching it, according to his 2007 autobiography, “Tell Me How You Love the Picture: A Hollywood Producer’s Hilarious Take on Life Among the Stars.”

Because of his association with Stark, Fanny Brice’s son-in-law, Feldman handled advertising and publicity for the Broadway production of “Funny Girl.”

Once Seven Arts acquired Warner Bros., Feldman relocated to Hollywood in 1967, where he became an executive at Warner Bros. He left Warner Bros. to join Filmways, which launched his producing career. Feldman’s first credit as a film producer was the 1971 melodrama “What’s the Matter With Helen?” starring Reynolds and Shelley Winters. Feldman’s television credits included “Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story.”

Feldman was married to his wife Lorraine for 63 years, who predeceased him. He’s survived by his three children, Shari, Mark and Richard Feldman; and four grandchildren, Jenna, Kyla, Justin and Lauren. Services are private and the family suggests donations to City of Hope, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.