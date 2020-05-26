Edgar Wright’s Thriller ‘Last Night in Soho’ Release Date Moves Back to 2021

Focus Features is delaying the release of Edgar Wright’s thriller “Last Night in Soho.” The film has been moved back seven months from Sept. 25, 2020 to April 23, 2021.

“Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19,” Wright wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

The London-set psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith. Wright directed “Last Night in Soho” from a script he co-wrote with “Penny Dreadful” scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The exact plot details are unknown other than the story being set in London’s Soho district. Filming began on May 23, 2019, and wrapped Aug. 30, 2019. Wright has previously mentioned included the time-travel theme in describing the project.

The project is produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film. Universal Pictures International will release internationally.

Wright’s directing credits include “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “The World’s End” and the Sony actioner “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort. Taylor-Joy’s credits include “The Witch,” “Split” and its sequel “Glass.”