Edgar Ramírez Joins Jessica Chastain Drama ‘Losing Clementine’

Edgar Ramírez has signed on to star opposite Jessica Chastain in Lucía Puenzo’s upcoming independent drama “Losing Clementine.”
The film is based on the 2012 novel by Ashley Ream, as adapted by screenwriter Ann Cherkis (“Better Call Saul”). The project was first unveiled during the 2019 American Film Market.
Chastain will portray the bipolar Clementine who decides to commit suicide with her 36th birthday rapidly approaching. After flushing away her meds, she gives herself 30 days to tie up loose ends—to finish one last painting, make nice with her ex-husband, and find a new home for her cat. But, she then uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister. Ramírez will play the role of Richard, the ex-husband of Clementine and her true love.
Sentient’s Renee Tab, who acquired the book in 2018 and hired Cherkis, will produce with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller will executive produce alongside Sentient’s Jake Martin and Maryam Lieberman, in addition to Cherkis. Steve Richards’ Endurance Media will finance and produce as well.
“Losing Clementine” was recently selected as a recipient of the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program 3.0 and has been awarded a conditional $2.3 million tax credit, contingent on the film shooting in California within 180 days. Producers plan to begin shooting in and around Los Angeles in January.
Ramírez appeared opposite Chastain in “Zero Dark Thirty,” with both portraying CIA operatives. He portrayed a CIA assassin in “The Bourne Ultimatum,” Roberto Durán in “Hands of Stone” and Gianni Versace in the 2018 miniseries “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He received an Emmy nomination for the Versace role.
CAA Media Finance also helped arrange finance and is repping domestic distribution rights. Ramírez is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.