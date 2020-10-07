Edgar Ramírez Joins Jessica Chastain Drama ‘Losing Clementine’

Edgar Ramírez has signed on to star opposite Jessica Chastain in Lucía Puenzo’s upcoming independent drama “Losing Clementine.”

The film is based on the 2012 novel by Ashley Ream, as adapted by screenwriter Ann Cherkis (“Better Call Saul”). The project was first unveiled during the 2019 American Film Market.

Chastain will portray the bipolar Clementine who decides to commit suicide with her 36th birthday rapidly approaching. After flushing away her meds, she gives herself 30 days to tie up loose ends—to finish one last painting, make nice with her ex-husband, and find a new home for her cat. But, she then uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister. Ramírez will play the role of Richard, the ex-husband of Clementine and her true love.

Sentient’s Renee Tab, who acquired the book in 2018 and hired Cherkis, will produce with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller will executive produce alongside Sentient’s Jake Martin and Maryam Lieberman, in addition to Cherkis. Steve Richards’ Endurance Media will finance and produce as well.