‘E.T.,’ ‘ Jaws’ and ‘Chinatown’ Launch Drive-In Series at American Legion’s Post 43 in Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

Drive-ins are coming to Hollywood.

Post 43, the historic American Legion memorial clubhouse on Highland Avenue, is launching a drive-in screening series in its parking lot on Oct. 3 with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” followed by dates for “The Muppet Movie,” “Jaws,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Jurassic Park,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Chinatown.”

The drive-in comes on the heels of several premieres being held last year in Post 43’s newly remodeled indoor Legion Theater. Unfortunately, the theater had to close its door due to the pandemic. Plans are being made to add 35mm projection to the drive-in, which currently includes 4K digital projection on a 38-foot custom-built screen. The location can accommodate up to 30 cars.

“We feel it is our responsibility as keepers of that flame to preserve film exhibition for the public,” theater director Bill Steele said in a statement. “The studios have been very supportive of this effort as well.”

Tickets start at $65 per car. Reservations include popcorn, soda and a selection of candy for each guest. In addition to Post 43’s programming, the drive-in is also available for private events.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of our theater team here at Post 43 who led the charge on this from start to finish,” said Post 43 commander Jennifer Campbell. “We are very fortunate to be in a place where we can internally develop these kinds of ideas and execute them quickly. In doing so, not only are we bringing joy to the greater Hollywood community we serve, we are allowing the veteran members of Post 43 the camaraderie of a shared experience all while creating new jobs in the theatrical exhibition sector, which as we all know has been very hard hit by the pandemic.”

Also in Hollywood, the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Lionsgate are hosting a benefit screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader” on the top of the parking garage at 1400 Ivar Ave., behind Arclight Hollywood, on Oct. 11.

“But I’m a Cheerleader” will accommodate cars as well as socially distanced seats for two. The event, the latest installment of the center’s Out Under the Stars, coincides with National Coming Out Day as well as the film’s 20th anniversary.