Dylan O’Brien to Star in Peter Farrelly’s Next Film

Dylan O’Brien is in negotiations to star in Peter Farrelly’s next movie, which is based on the novel “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.”

O’Brien beat out a number of other actors for the part, which was one of the more sought after roles in Hollywood for a leading man in recent weeks. Viggo Mortensen, who previously starred in Farrelly’s last film “Green Book,” has a supporting role in the movie.

Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly, which is being adapted from Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book. It’s based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. The project is being overseen at Skydance by Granger, Goldberg and Aimee Rivera.

This movie follows Farrelly’s commercial hit “Green Book,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards. It won three Oscars, including best picture and screenplay (both for Farrelly), as well as supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. The film was also a box office success, grossing $314 million worldwide on a reported $23 million budget.

O’Brien is best known for the MTV series “Teen Wolf” and “The Maze Runner” franchise. He was most recently seen in the eOne film “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell” and will appear next in two Paramount movies, “Infinite” and “Monster Problems.”

He is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.