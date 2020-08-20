Dylan O’Brien’s ‘Love and Monsters’ to Head Straight to Premium VOD

Dylan O’Brien’ “Love and Monsters” will skip theaters to head straight to premium video on demand on Oct. 16.

Paramount Pictures’ science-fiction adventure had been scheduled to open theatrically on Feb. 12, 2021. Paramount made the announcement on Thursday amid ongoing uncertainty over the gradual reopening of movie theaters in North America after being mostly shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

“Given the demand for new, high-quality entertainment right now, Paramount has decided to release ‘Love and Monsters’ widely on digital platforms,” chief operating officer Andrew Gumpert said. “While we eagerly look forward to the reopening of movie theaters, we wanted to make this original and imaginative film available for everyone to enjoy at home.”

The movie takes place seven years after a “monsterpocalypse” forces all of humanity to move into underground colonies. O’Brien’s character decides to brave the surface and face the monsters standing between him and his high school sweetheart, portrayed by Jessica Henwick.

The film is directed by Michael Matthews, who made his feature debut with “Five Fingers for Marseilles.” The screenplay is written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson based on a story by Duffield.

“Love and Monsters” is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with eOne. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced for 21 Laps, while John Starke executive produced.

The pic will be available on VOD platforms for a 48-hour rental period at a rental price of $19.99 in the U.S. The movie will also be available for early digital purchase for $24.99.

It’s the latest major studio release to head to premium video-on-demand, a trend started by Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” and “The Hunt” in the early spring. The news about “Love and Monsters” was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.