Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Teams With Universal for ‘Scorpion King’ Reboot

Universal Pictures is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions to relaunch “The Scorpion King,” Variety has confirmed.

“’The Scorpion King’ was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said in a statement. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for ‘The Scorpion King’ and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today.”

“I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience,” Johnson added, touting the screenwriter, who earned an Oscar nod for 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

Johnson and Garcia will produce the new film, along with Seven Bucks’ production president Hiram Garcia.

Johnson starred in the 2002 hit action film as the titular warrior (also known as Mathyaus), after first appearing in 2001’s “The Mummy Returns” opposite Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The movie opened at the top of the box office, going on to earn $178 million worldwide and kicking off a lucrative film career for Johnson, then best-known as a WWE superstar.

“The original ‘Scorpion King’ was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film,” Dany Garcia said. “To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling.”

Jay Polidoro and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Herman is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.