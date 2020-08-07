Dwayne Johnson, James Gunn, Idris Elba And More Attending DC Fandome

Dwayne Johnson, James Gunn, Idris Elba, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson, Ezra Miller and Zack Snyder have all been announced as attendees at the DC FanDome on Aug. 22.

Warner Bros. first unveiled the virtual fan experience in mid-June , featuring the casts and creators of key properties, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Aquaman,” “The Batman” and the “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.”

The studio called it the “most epic lineup ever” and unveiled the attendee list on Friday via its Twitter account, which said, “On Aug. 22, Join Us and by us we mean….” before listing the names:

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

The event will likely provide clarity for fans on several key questions. For example, Snyder has previously revealed that the first, full trailer for the “Snyder Cut” of the “Justice League” will be part of DC FanDome but a release date has not yet been announced.

The presence of Gunn, Elba and Robbie (and more) could mean there will be a trailer release for Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which is due out on Aug. 6, 2021. Besides Elba and Robbie, other cast members due to attend are Alice Braga, Jon Cena, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion and Pete Davidson. Director Gunn has already promised a glimpse of this sequel on Twitter, but fan fingers are crossed for even more.

The event may also provide an opportunity for announcing a change in the release date for “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently due out on Oct. 2. With the ongoing pandemic keeping theaters closed, “Wonder Woman” may be moved back again. It was originally going to open last fall.

In addition to stars Gadot and Pine, “Wonder Woman 1984′ director Patty Jenkins is set to attend along with new cast members Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

Other notable names on this list include Johnson, the title character for “Black Adam,” launching on Dec. 22, 2021, and Noah Centineo who came on board to co-star last month.

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller is listed along with director Andy Muschietti. The standalone comic movie is due out on June 3, 2022.

Pattinson and director Matt Reeves are listed for “The Batman,” slated to premiere on Oct. 1, 2021.

Neil Gaiman, the author of “The Sandman” comic book series, is also scheduled to attend so his presence may be an opportunity for the studio to unveil any new details from Gaiman’s catalogue.

The global online event will offer news and new content from across DC’s TV shows, movies, games and comics, and will only be available for 24 hours. Additional participating properties included “Black Lightning,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Harley Quinn,” “Lucifer,” “Pennyworth,” “Shazam!,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” “Teen Titans GO!” and “Watchmen.”

The event will feature six fully programmed areas — the Hall of Heroes; DC WatchVerse; DC YouVerse, which spotlights fan-generated content; DC InsideVerse, which focuses on creative minds and will begin with an introductory video from DC publisher Jim Lee, president of DC-based film production Walter Hamada and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti; DC KidsVerse for younger fans; and DC FunVerse for merchandise and shareables.

DC had unveiled a teaser trailer for the event on Aug. 5, saying, “Dear Fans: This is the event, the experience, that you’ve been waiting for. DC’s Biggest Names. Exclusive Reveals. 24 Hours Only.”