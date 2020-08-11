Dwayne Johnson Is Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor for Second Year in a Row

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has nabbed the title of the world’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, Johnson racked up $87.5 million, making $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” according to Forbes. In addition, Johnson has found monetary success with his Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock.

However, this is a slight decrease from 2019, during which Johnson brought home $89.4 million from starring in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” among other projects. Johnson first topped the list in 2016, with earnings totaling $64.5 million.

Just behind Johnson is his “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million. Reynolds was paid $20 million for the film, in addition to another $20 million from Netflix for “Six Underground.” A third Netflix film starring Reynolds is also in the works, bringing another hefty paycheck.

Another Netflix favorite, Mark Wahlberg, came in third with $58 million. His earnings come from the action comedy “Spenser Confidential,” as well as his production roles on documentaries like “McMillions” and “Wahl Street.”

Ben Affleck follows with $55 million in earnings from his return to the big screen in “The Way Back” and “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Coming in at No. 5 is Vin Diesel, who still made $54 million despite the release date of “Fast and Furious 9” being pushed back. His production role on Netflix’s animated spin-off, “Fast and Furious Spy Races,” kept his wallet warm.

Rounding out the top ten are Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan. Combined, these 10 actors were paid over $545 million.

Though Forbes’ list of highest-paid actresses in 2020 has not been published yet, the earnings of the top ten actresses on last year’s list totaled only $314.6 million.

Below, find the ten highest-paid actors of 2020: