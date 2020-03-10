×

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Search for Eternal Life in ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

Dave McNary

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on a quest for the secret to eternal life in the early 20th Century in Disney’s new trailer for “Jungle Cruise.”

In footage released Tuesday, Blunt’s researcher Dr. Lily Houghton explains why she’s hired Johnson’s character to pilot her through the jungle on his ramshackle riverboat.

“There is a legend in the jungles of the Amazon of a tree that heals all. It could change the world,” she says. “But if it gets into the wrong hands, it could awaken a great evil. I believe that the legend is real and I’m going to find it.”

Johnson remains skeptical, telling her that her quest will be fruitless. “I’ve been looking for this tree longer than anyone,” he insists. “You’re searching for something that cannot be found.”

“Know this about the jungle,” Johnson’s character warns. “Anything you see wants to kill you and can.” That proves true: along with the more animalistic threats, Jesse Plemons’ character shoots a missile at their boat at one point late in the trailer.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film from a script by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The project, which is loosely inspired by the Disneyland theme park ride, also stars Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti.

Johnson is a producer along with John Davis, John Fox, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn. “Jungle Cruise” opens in U.S. theaters on July 24.

