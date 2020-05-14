Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Superhero Movie ‘Ball and Chain’ Lands at Netflix

Netflix has acquired “Ball and Chain,” a superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”) is writing the script, adapted from the 1990s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. It follows a married couple going through relationship turmoil who also have superpowers, but they only work properly when they’re together.

Johnson and Blunt recently teamed on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a family adventure that’s scheduled to release in theaters next year.

In addition to starring in “Ball and Chain,” Johnson and Blunt are also producing the film. Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will help produce along with Kevin Misher. Lobdell is executive producing along with Andy Berman for Misher Films.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale,” Johnson said. “Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.”

Johnson will next be seen in Netflix’s action comedy “Red Notice” opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Blunt will soon appear in “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was directed by her husband John Krasinski. Paramount had planned to release the film on March 18, but postponed it until Sept. 4 due the coronavirus pandemic causing movie theaters to close.

Gordon, who received an Academy Award nomination with Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick” screenplay, worked on the Apple TV Plus series “Little America.”

