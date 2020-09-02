Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he’s tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” he said. “Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Luckily, Johnson said that he and his family are no longer contagious and are starting to feel better after their diagnoses.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he said.

Watch his full video below.