Dr. Seuss’ ‘Cat in the Hat’ Spinoff and ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’ Getting Movie Adaptations

New movies from the world of “Dr. Seuss” — “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” and “The Cat in the Hat” spinoff “Thing One and Thing Two” — are in the works from Warner Animation Group.

J.J. Abrams is producing an adaptation of the classic children’s book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” through his company, Bad Robot Productions, in its first foray into feature animation. Hannah Minghella, Bad Robot’s head of motion pictures, is also producing.

“Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” is scheduled open theatrically in 2027, and “Thing One and Thing Two” is slated a year earlier in 2026. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” was the final Dr. Seuss title published before Geisel died in 1990.

Thursday’s announcement comes two years after Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises had disclosed their partnership based on the children’s books by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss.

The first title, as previously announced, is an adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat” — now set for release in 2024. It will be directed by Erica Rivinoja (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”) and Art Hernandez (“Planes”).

Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, “Warner Animation Group truly understands the timelessness of Dr. Seuss, the incredible impact of the characters and stories, and how to translate the magical appeal to truly come to life on screen. With the amazing talent they are bringing to these projects, we are looking forward to bringing Oh, The Places You’ll Go! and Thing One and Thing Two to fans in a way that will delight them, capture their imaginations, and inspire them to read and re-read the stories.”

The news was first reported by Vanity Fair.