Never-Seen Photographs of Doris Day Emerge Prior to Estate Auction

Previously unseen photos of legendary performer Doris Day from the 1950s have been provided to Variety by her estate in celebration of what would have been her 98th birthday and to raise awareness of an auction of her memorabilia taking place this weekend. The photos show Day both at home, on vacation and on the sets of films like “Calamity Jane” and “It Happened to Jane” with co-star Jack Lemmon. The images were discovered last October at her home in Carmel, CA by Jim Pierson, producer of Doris Day DVD and album releases and the book “Doris Day’s Best Friends.”

Julien’s Auctions will be holding the two-day auction event “Property from the Estate of Doris day,” celebrating Day’s life and career this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5. It happens to be kicking off the day after what would have been Day’s 98th birthday. All proceeds will benefit The Doris Day Animal Foundation, founded by Day in 1978.

For a video tour of the memorabilia, visit Julien’s Auctions’ YouTube channel at . Almost 1,200 lots are up for bidding, including her Golden Globe Awards, the 1930 Ford convertible seen in “Best Friends” and gifts from the likes of Rock Hudson and Paul McCartney. Iconic memorabilia and costumes from her career are also available.

Among her many accolades, Day was nominated for an Academy Award in 1960 for best actress for “Pillow Talk,” earned give Golden Globe Awards – including the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1989 – and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. One of the most beloved and popular entertainers, she spent four years at the top of the box office and starred in such classics as “That Touch of Mink,” “The Man Who Knew Too Much.” She went on to headline “The Doris Day Show” and “Doris Day Today” on television.

For more information on the auction and how to register and place bids check out julienslive.com. The two sessions will kick off at 10 a.m. PST on Saturday and Sunday.