Donnie Yen’s ‘The Father’ Scores International Deals at Toronto Market

Stuart Ford’s AGC International has closed several global territories on “The Father,” starring Donnie Yen (the “Ip Man” franchise, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), directed by Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”)

Deals closed at the virtual Toronto market include with Leonine in Germany and Switzerland; Metropolitan in France; DeAPlaneta in Spain; Nordisk in Scandinavia; Rialto Distribution & Vertigo Releasing in Australia & New Zealand; Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland; Paradise/MGN in CIS and Baltics; Just Media Group in Benelux; First Run in South Korea; Relay Motion in Taiwan; Italia Films in Greece, India, the Middle East and Turkey; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; GSC in Malaysia; HBO Asia for pan-Asian pay TV; Clover Films in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam; Lusomundo in Portugal; United King in Israel; and ATM Films in the West Indies.

“The Father” is a fast-paced ode to the action movies of the 1980s. The cast also includes Alec Baldwin “(Mission Impossible: Fallout”) and Frank Grillo (“The Purge” franchise). Arthur Sarkissian (“The Foreigner”), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (the “John Wick” franchise), John Schramm and Yen will produce from a script by P.G. Cuschieri (“Cut Throat City”).

Principal photography gets underway in early 2021.

Negotiations are ongoing for the remaining unsold territories. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. distribution rights.

AGC Studios’ slate includes Ron Howard’s untitled Lang Lang project, Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” Rowan Athale’s “Little America,” and Pierre Morel’s “The Blacksmith.”

The studio’s television division, AGC Television, is in production on the second season of sci-fi television series “War of the Worlds,” starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones, which premiered on Epix earlier this year.

AGC International is the international sales and distribution arm of independent content studio AGC Studios.