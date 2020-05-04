Dolphin Entertainment Acquires ‘Special Delivery’ With Vaughn Stein Directing (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolphin Entertainment has acquired the rights to “Special Delivery,” an original screenplay written by Brian Hurwitz, and has attached Vaughn Stein to direct.

The pic tells the story of Jess, whose world comes crashing down around her when she aggressively rebuffs a member of a powerful crime family. Her only chance at survival is to drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and deliver a mysterious package to a notorious gambler by midnight that day. It proves to be a task easier said than done, as she’s chased by two different men, each motivated by greed and revenge. Faced with incredible challenges and unlikely obstacles, the unknown contents of that package bring Jess face-to-face with her worst personal nightmare.

Emerson Davis, Dolphin’s vice president of development and production, is handling development of the project and will oversee production.

“’Special Delivery’ is an extremely fast-paced, ticking-clock thriller,” said Davis. “Brian’s quick-witted, rapid-fire dialogue adds several signature moments of levity to the edge-of-your-seats tension in ‘Special Delivery.’ It’s a great ride of a script, and we couldn’t have found a better director than Vaughn with his unique style built from a resume of smart thrillers.”

Stein’s first feature film was thriller “Terminal,” which starred Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg and Mike Myers. His second film, mystery-thriller “Inheritance,” was accepted into the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and stars Lily Collins, Chace Crawford and Simon Pegg. Stein is currently in post-production on his third film, “Every Breath You Take,” starring Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan.

“’Special Delivery’ is the perfect pulp thriller; a deliciously dark, subversive and kaleidoscopic film with a vein of jet-black humor rippling through its core,” Stein said. “It is reminiscent of the films that made me fall in love with cinema and I can’t wait to bring this outlandish and outrageous movie to life.”

Stein is represented by UTA, Grandview and attorney Michael Schenkman.