‘Dolittle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Dolittle.”

Ads placed for the fantasy-adventure film had an estimated media value of $8.22 million through Sunday for 1,092 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, Fox and NBC, and during programming such as NFL Football, SpongeBob SquarePants and NBA Basketball.

Just behind “Dolittle” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life,” which saw 924 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.77 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Like a Boss” (EMV: $5.18 million), Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy” ($4.25 million) and Universal’s “1917” ($3.36 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Like a Boss” has the best iSpot Attention Index (127) in the ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Popular on Variety