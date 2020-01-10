×

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out (EXCLUSIVE)

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Doctor Strange
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Scott Derrickson is stepping down as director of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Variety has learned.

The studio and the filmmaker confirmed his departure in a statement, attributing it to “creative differences.” Derrickson, who oversaw the first “Doctor Strange,” will remain as an executive producer.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety, adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Start of production on the film will take place in May and there are not expected to be any delays when it comes to shooting. The search for a replacement is currently underway.

“Doctor Strange” was a critical and commercial success when it opened in 2016, grossing nearly $680 million globally. The sequel will find Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Strange, a master of mystic arts.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.

Popular on Variety

More to come…

More Film

  • 2020 Box Office Outlook

    Box Office Predictions for 2020: From Surefire Hits to Potential Busts

    The box office has something to prove this year. Moviegoers flocked en masse in 2019 to watch key Avengers hang up their suits and shields, the Clown Prince of Crime descend into madness and Simba take the throne (again). And yet, the domestic box office slipped 4% to $11.4 billion, down from 2018’s record high [...]

  • Ed ByrnesEd Byrnes

    'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Dies at 87

    Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87. Byrnes died at his home in Santa Monica, according to Logan Byrnes, who is a news anchor for [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer and Joachim Ronning on

    How Film Noir Inspired the Costumes of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

    When Ellen Mirojnick was creating the costumes for the sequel to the 2015 hit “Maleficent,” she had a new queen to contend with. The new character, Ingrith, was not a stereotypical evil queen. She was decorated in icy colors and platinum. Mirojnick knew Michelle Pfeiffer’s blonde hair, combined with that icy platinum look, would work [...]

  • Birds of Prey trailer

    'Birds of Prey' New Trailer Gives Harley Quinn the R-Rated Movie She Deserves

    Recently split from the Joker, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — after a brief Cheez Whiz bender — proves she no longer needs her mastermind ex-boyfriend (played by Jared Leto) in the new, kickass “Birds of Prey” trailer. Instead, she opts to build her own team of female superheroes, including Black Canary, Huntress and a cop. [...]

  • Nicholas Hoult

    Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in Next 'Mission: Impossible'

    Nicholas Hoult has found his next mission. The actor will join Tom Cruise in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” sequel, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed on Instagram. “Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?” he wrote, to which Hoult responded, “Love to. Though why stop at a little?” His exact role is unknown, but Hoult is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad