‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Derrickson is stepping down as director of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Variety has learned.

The studio and the filmmaker confirmed his departure in a statement, attributing it to “creative differences.” Derrickson, who oversaw the first “Doctor Strange,” will remain as an executive producer.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety, adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Start of production on the film will take place in May and there are not expected to be any delays when it comes to shooting. The search for a replacement is currently underway.

“Doctor Strange” was a critical and commercial success when it opened in 2016, grossing nearly $680 million globally. The sequel will find Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Strange, a master of mystic arts.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.

