‘Do the Right Thing’ Is Streaming for Free Online, Spike Lee to Hold Live Discussion

Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” will be free to stream online until June 29.

The 1989 film is also the American Film Institute‘s pick this week for its Movie Club. It will be accompanied by a live conversation with Lee on AFI’s YouTube channel on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

AFI has partnered with Universal Pictures to make “Do the Right Thing” available for free across a variety of streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play.

The choice of film was undeniably influenced by the wave of nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, as it explores themes of racial injustice and inequality.

“Do The Right Thing” takes place during a single summer day in Brooklyn, N.Y., in which racial tensions reach a boiling point, culminating in violence and death. It stars Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Richard Edson, Giancarlo Esposito, Bill Nunn, John Turturro, Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Lawrence, Rosie Perez and Lee himself. It was nominated for two Academy Awards for original screenplay and supporting actor for Aiello.

AFI’s live conversation with Lee will focus on the meaningful legacy of “Do the Right Thing” and how its social significance has only become increasingly relevant.

“Spike Lee has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever,” AFI wrote in a press release.

AFI Movie Club was created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to bring film lovers together amid social distancing. For each selected film, AFI provides fun facts, discussion points and archived materials in order to enrich the viewing experience.