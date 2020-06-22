Disneyland Paris Will Begin Phased Reopening on July 15

Disneyland Paris is set for a phased reopening starting on July 15, with enhanced health and safety protocols. The theme park will also be launching a new online reservation system to manage attendance.

The protocols, which have been approved by the French government and health authorities, as well as French labor unions, will limit on attendance and require advanced ticketing and reservations to help control guest density and respect physical distancing.

As a result of those health guidelines, some experiences, shows or events won’t be available or may be modified, notably Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations which will return at a later date. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive, meanwhile, will return later in the summer.

France was in full lockdown for over two months and restrictions have been progressively lifted since mid-May. Restaurants, bars and gardens reopened on June 2, while movie theaters did so this Monday after a three-month shutdown.

In the second phase of its reopening, Disneyland Paris will reopen several other Disney hotels, including Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on July 20, Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe on Aug. 3, and the Disneyland Hotel on Sept. 7. Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Davy Crocket Ranch, meanwhile, will remain closed during the summer with reopening dates announced at a later time.

“All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks,” said Natacha Rafalski, the president of Disneyland Paris.

“Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe,” added Rafalski.

Sophie Huberson, the executive director of SNELAC, the organization representing theme parks, leisure and cultural areas in France, pointed that Disneyland Paris is “one of the main tourism destinations in Europe and largest single site employer in France reopen to guests and its employees.”

“This is an important milestone for the tourism and leisure industry in France and will be a critical step in our industry’s recovery,” said Huberson.