Former Walt Disney U.K. Managing Director Robert Mitchell Dies at 56

Robert Mitchell, the former managing director of Walt Disney U.K., has died at the age of 56.

Mitchell started his career in the advertising industry, moving into film by joining Warner Bros. U.K. as an advertising director in 1983. He rose to become marketing director of Warner Bros.’ U.K. arm.

From 1986 to 1991, Mitchell worked at the influential Palace Pictures, where he was deputy managing director and marketing director.

He joined the then Buena Vista International U.K. (BVI) in 1992, rising to become senior vice president and managing director of Disney in the U.K.

Mitchell left Disney in 2009, later becoming a consultant to sales firm Intandem Films, before taking over as chief executive in 2013. He left in 2015, and became a consultant.

He was also an active member of the U.K.’s Film Distributors’ Assn.

Mitchell died of a heart attack. He is survived by his five children.