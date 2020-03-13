×

Disney Plus to Stream 'Frozen 2' Three Months Early 'During This Challenging Period'

Matt Donnelly

The Walt Disney Company is taking the edge off of “social distancing” from the coronavirus this weekend, by streaming the animated blockbuster “Frozen 2” three months ahead of schedule.

Disney Plus aims to surprise families this Sunday with “some fun and joy during this challenging period,” referring to the global pandemic of COVID-19, which on Friday was declared a national emergency.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement.

Internationally, “Frozen 2” will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

“Frozen 2” is the highest-earning animated film of all time, with $1.4 billion in global box office grosses. It hails from the company’s Walt Disney Animation label and directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The voice cast includes Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

