Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Movie Finds Its Wendy and Peter (EXCLUSIVE)

Newcomer Ever Anderson will play Wendy while Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan in Disney’s live-action Peter Pan pic “Peter Pan & Wendy,” sources tell Variety.

“Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.

Disney’s 1953 animated classic is still the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about the boy who wouldn’t age and the children who he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland. Many other studios have made their own versions on the big and small screen, including Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan,” both of which disappointed at the box office.

Though there were rumors of the film ending up on Disney Plus, like the “Lady and the Tramp” live-action adaptation, sources say the release is expected to be theatrical.

Disney is coming off a very strong year of live-action adaptations with “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” both grossing $1 billion at the global box office. Disney was so happy with its “Aladdin” live-action pic that it has already begun developing a sequel to the film. Its live-action adaptation “Mulan” is set to bow on Mar. 27.

Anderson is having herself a nice moment as she is also set to play the younger version of Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Her only credit up until now was in “Resident Evil: Final Chapter,” where she played a younger version of her real-life mother, Milla Jovovich. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

For both Molony and Anderson, the roles are the biggest of their young careers. Molony’s past credits include the Sky One series “The Reluctant Landlord” and the Disney Junior series “Claude.”

(pictured: Ever Anderson, who will play Wendy)