Disney Furloughs Hit Film Labels, Including Marvel and Lucasfilm

The Walt Disney Company’s previously announced furloughs have impacted each of its premium film labels, insiders tell Variety.

Beginning on Thursday, staffers at labels like Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight and more were notified of furloughs, primarily staffers who cannot perform their job duties thanks to ongoing shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Marketing and distribution departments were affected, one insider said, as Disney’s film release calendar has been upended by the mass closure of movie theaters across the country. A time frame for the furloughs, which differs from a layoff in that employees retain benefits like healthcare, was not immediately clear.

THR first reported the news. More to come …