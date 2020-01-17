Disney Drops Fox Name, Will Rebrand as 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Searchlight logo

The mouse has officially killed the fox.

In a move at once unsurprising and highly symbolic, the Walt Disney Company is dropping the “Fox” brand from the 21st Century Fox assets it acquired last March, Variety has learned. The 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become simply Searchlight Pictures.

On the TV side, however, no final decisions have been made about adjusting the monikers of production units 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Discussions about a possible name change are underway, but no consensus has emerged, according to a source close to the situation.

Disney has already started the process to phase out the Fox name: Email addresses have changed for Searchlight staffers, with the fox.com address replaced with a searchlightpictures.com address. On the poster for Searchlight’s next film “Downhill,” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, the credits begin with “Searchlight Pictures Presents.” The film will be the first Searchlight release to debut with the new logo. “Call of the Wild,” an upcoming family film, will be released under the 20th Century banner, sans Fox.

Those logos won’t be dramatically altered, just updated. The most notable change is that the word “Fox” has been removed from the logo marks. Otherwise, the signature elements — swirling klieg lights, monolith, triumphal fanfare — will remain the same.

Insiders characterize the change as rather inevitable. Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox last March included the 20th Century Fox film and TV studios, but not the Fox broadcast network or Fox News, which remained part of Fox Corp. under CEO Lachlan Murdoch. That automatically injected a level of brand confusion at odds with the highly differentiated divisions within Disney’s ranks, and Fox Corp. has no reason to change its name.

The original 20th Century Fox was formed in a merger in 1935 between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Film Corporation. The company’s art deco searchlight logo and rousing theme song became an iconic Hollywood brand, and the studio released some of the most beloved and successful movies in Hollywood history, including “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Home Alone,” “Die Hard,” “Alien,” “Star Wars: A New Hope,” and “Planet of the Apes.”

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. bought 20th Century Fox in the mid-1980s, along with a suite of American television stations, which allowed Murdoch to create the Fox TV network. Fox’s TV programming set itself apart with a slate of irreverent and provocative shows that deliberately pushed the envelope of what was possible on broadcast television. Murdoch further expanded the Fox brand with the 1996 launch of Fox News, which established a (highly lucrative) reputation for conservative partisanship; by the time of Disney’s acquisition, Fox News had also weathered multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

All of it added up to specific associations with the word “Fox” in the media landscape that proved to be anathema to Disney’s scrupulously maintained family friendly brand.

As one insider puts it, “I think the Fox name means Murdoch, and that is toxic.”

More from Disney:

More Film

  • Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow

    How the Oscar Date Change Will Affect the Outcome

    This year, there are 8,469 eligible Oscar voters, a jump of 35% from four years ago. The membership increase may affect the outcome, but without seeing a numerical breakdown of branches, gender and geographic location of voters, we will never know for sure. There is another important factor affecting the results: The changing calendar. This [...]

  • Searchlight logo

    Disney Drops Fox Name, Will Rebrand as 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures

    The mouse has officially killed the fox. In a move at once unsurprising and highly symbolic, the Walt Disney Company is dropping the “Fox” brand from the 21st Century Fox assets it acquired last March, Variety has learned. The 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become [...]

  • Gerry Lewis dead

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg's Marketing Consultant, Dies at 91

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg’s longtime international marketing consultant, died on Jan. 5 in London. He was 91. The London native worked for more than 50 years in marketing, publicity and distribution. He was involved with campaigns for “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Love Story,” “The Godfather,” and Spielberg’s “Duel,” “Jaws,” [...]

  • Weinstein Trial jury

    Three More Jurors Selected In Harvey Weinstein Trial

    Three more jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, bringing the number to 10 jurors total. All three are white men. The jurors were selected roughly halfway through the day in court, indicating that the final two jurors will more than likely be selected by the end of the day on Friday. Opening [...]

  • A Perfect Enemy

    First Look Still of Kike Maíllo's 'A Perfect Enemy' Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first still of “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo and based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel, has been unveiled by newly-launched sales company Pulsar Content. Pulsar Films is co-representing U.S. rights with CAA and UTA. Based on Nothomb’s “The Enemy’s Cosmetique,” “A Perfect Enemy” stars “Cold War” [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Lead Actress -

    Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'The Father' With Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights to “The Father” ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pact takes one of the hottest titles off the block. “The Father,” based on an acclaimed stage play by Florian Zeller, stars Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The deal is for U.S. [...]

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. John

    'Dolittle' Headed for Box Office Flop as 'Bad Boys for Life' Opens Solidly

    Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” is headed for a box office flop. Universal’s fantasy-adventure grossed $925,000 from Thursday night previews from 3,050 North American theaters, with showings beginning at 5 p.m. The film, projected for a four-day opening of $22 million to $25 million, carries a $180 million-plus price tag. “Bad Boys for Life,” meanwhile, launched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad