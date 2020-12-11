‘Black Panther,’ ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequels Among Disney Films With New Release Dates

Disney has again overhauled its theatrical release calendar, shifting around dates for “Black Panther 2,” “Captain Marvel 2,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and numerous other titles.

The studio announced some of these changes at Thursday’s investor day, a four-hour-long presentation that charted Disney’s streaming and theatrical plans for the foreseeable future.

From Marvel, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will open on May 6, 2022, instead of Feb. 11. That delay bumps the “Black Panther” sequel — originally set for May 6, 2022 — to July 8, 2022. In turn, “Captain Marvel 2” was pushed off that July date and was moved to Nov. 11, 2022.

Disney also added “Free Guy” and “Death on the Nile” back to its schedule. “Free Guy,” a sci-fi comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, is slated for May 21, 2021, and Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery follow-up “Death on the Nile” is expected to bow on Sept. 17, 2021.

During its investor day, Disney essentially reaffirmed its commitment to the big screen and emphasized plans to keep most of its movies in theaters. However, the studio shared that the animated family film “Raya and the Last Dragon” will premiere on Disney Plus at the same time as it opens in theaters on March 5, 2021. As was the case with “Mulan,” Disney Plus subscribers will have to shell out an extra $30 to watch “Raya.”

Two remakes — “Pinocchio” with Tom Hanks and “Peter Pan and Wendy” — were also sent to Disney Plus. However, those titles aren’t expected to play in cinemas and won’t cost an additional fee to view.

Elsewhere, Matthew Vaughn’s “The King’s Man” was pushed back a month — from Feb. 12, 2021, to March 12. One untitled 20th Century film was moved from Sept. 10, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022. Another untitled 20th Century movie dated for Nov. 11, 2022, was removed from the release calendar. Disney also plucked the Searchlight thriller “Antlers” off its schedule.

Some Disney Animation and Pixar titles were revealed Thursday and now have release dates: Disney Animation’s “Encanto” will open on Nov. 24, 2021, while Pixar’s “Turning Red” and “Lightyear” will launch on March 11, 2022 and June 17, 2022, respectively.

And a new “Star Wars” movie, titled “Rogue Squadron,” is slated for Dec. 22, 2023. Patty Jenkins is directing the pic, which will follow pilots in a galaxy far, far away.