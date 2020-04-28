Narrativia Partnering on ‘Discworld’ With Motive Pictures, Endeavor Content

Narrativia is partnering with Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content for a series of adaptations of the “Discworld” fantasy novels.

The series, written by Terry Pratchett, is set on a flat planet balanced on the backs of four elephants standing on the back of a giant turtle. The series began in 1983 and ended in 2015 following Pratchett’s death, with “The Shepherd’s Crown.”

Rhianna Pratchett, co-director of Narrativia, said, “’Discworld’ teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realized on screen in a form that my father would be proud of. It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures said, “’Discworld’ is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to make high quality British shows with global scale and impact and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership.”

The deal was struck by Rob Wilkins of Narrativia and Simon Maxwell of Motive Pictures, with Endeavor Content. Executive producers for Motive Pictures will be Simon Maxwell and Sam Lavender, and Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.