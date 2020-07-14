Jennifer Grey Is Working on a New Dance Movie That May Be ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

There may be another “Dirty Dancing” movie in the works.

Original star Jennifer Grey is collaborating with Lionsgate on an untitled dance movie in which she will star and executive produce.

The studio refuses to comment on whether the project, set in the 1990s, will bring back Grey’s Frances “Baby” Houseman character. “Dirty Dancing” starred Patrick Swayze as Grey’s dance instructor and romantic interest, along with Jerry Orbach and Kelly Bishop as Grey’s parents. The original film was set in 1963 at a Catskills resort.

Megamix’s Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer are shepherding the untitled project with a screenplay by the team of Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, whose credits include “Five Feet Apart” and “The Curse of La Llorona.”

The original “Dirty Dancing” was released in 1987 by Vestron. It grossed $217 million at the worldwide box office and sold more than 1 million home video units. The song “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” won an Academy Award for best original song.

Lionsgate’s Artisan released the prequel “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” in 2004. Lionsgate holds the distribution rights to the “Dirty Dancing” films.

Grey won Season 11 of “Dancing With the Stars” and starred in the Amazon sitcom “Red Oaks” from 2014 to 2017. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Daughtry and Iaconis are represented by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner at Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Scott Whitehead of McKuin Frankel Whitehead. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.