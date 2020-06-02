Directors Guild Leaders Issue Statement of Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

Directors Guild of America president Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russell Hollander have spoken out against the death of George Floyd and racism in the U.S.

“As our nation mourns the senseless killing of George Floyd and so many other people of color, the Directors Guild of America stands in solidarity with those peaceful voices of frustration calling for the end of institutional, systemic racism,” Schlamme and Hollander said Tuesday. “This tragic incident once again shines a harsh light on the reality of our unequal justice system, one which is baked deep in the history of our country.”

“Statements of support are important but unless we are honest enough to look at ourselves and our institutions, we will never move past this injustice and begin the hard work of real change,” they said. “We at the DGA are committed to that change and will not let this moment be forgotten.”

The Los Angeles-based DGA represents more than 18,000 members who are film and television directors along with assistant directors, unit production managers, stage managers, associate directors, production associates and location managers.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin was captured on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed 46-year-old repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died on May 25.

Floyd’s death set off days of protests across the country as demonstrators also spoke out against other recent incidents of police brutality against black Americans.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David P. White and Writers Guild of America West president David Goodman spoke out on May 31 against the death of Floyd.