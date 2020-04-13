Directors Guild Health Plan Approves Three Months of Coverage to Participants

Citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Directors Guild of America-Producer Pension and Health Plans have approved three months of premium-free coverage to Health Plan participants.

The plans said Monday that the move is aimed to address the coronavirus outbreak impacting DGA participants losing eligibility on July 1, 2020. As a result, the Board of Trustees of the plans has approved a three-month period of premium-free COBRA coverage to Health Plan participants whose earned active coverage terminates on June 30.

“Participants losing earned active coverage on June 30th are eligible, provided the Health Plan is their primary plan,” the plans told members. “Eligible Health Plan participants will automatically receive the three months of premium-free COBRA coverage, continuing at the same level as your current Health Plan coverage, with no additional action required.”

The DGA represents more than 18,000 members. Eligibility for the health plan, which is operated jointly by reps of the DGA and management, is based on meeting earnings thresholds for the four previous quarters.

The move comes on the heels of the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans revising eligibility rules for members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who are not working due to the coronavirus crisis.

The plans’ board of directors has voted to credit up to 300 hours toward the next eligibility period for members who are actively enrolled in its health plan and whose benefits period ends on June 30. The plan provides coverage to members of IATSE, which has estimated that 90% to 95% of its 150,000 members are out of work due to the pandemic.