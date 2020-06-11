Film News Roundup: Director’s Cut of ‘Everest’ Documentary Scheduled for 2021 Release

In today’s film news roundup, a directors’s cut of “Everest” has been scheduled for release, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” has been set for international sales, RightsTrade hires Bill Lischak, Gerard Butler’s “Greenland” is scheduled and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s latest film gets a release.

RELEASES

MacGillivray Freeman Films has set a February release for a special director’s cut edition of the 1998 giant-screen documentary “Everest.”

The new version will be released in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the historic 1996 storm on the world’s highest mountain. The original film is the highest-grossing giant-screen documentary of all time, earning more than $152 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Narrated by Liam Neeson, “Everest” centers on the team of four climbers who ascended Mount Everest just days after fellow

mountaineers and friends died in the 1996 disaster. Produced and directed by Greg MacGillivray, with co-directors Stephen Judson and David Breashears, the director’s cut will feature exclusive new footage and will be digitally remastered in 16k for an 8k digital release.

“’Everest’ captured the world’s imagination when it was first released nearly 25 years ago, and this new director’s cut will allow a new generation to be moved by the film’s emotional story of human triumph over adversity and what it’s like to stand on the top of the world,” said MacGillivray. “With the very latest in 16k digital scanning technology, the film will look as if it was filmed yesterday, with spectacular sharpness, clarity and contrast in the images.”

MacGillivray Freeman is using the same film scanner that was custom-made for the filmmakers of “Apollo 11” to digitize NASA’s 70mm archival footage from its mission to the moon.

**********************************

ABKCO Films will premiere Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s latest film “Psychomagic, A Healing Art” in North America on Aug. 7 with Alamo Drafthouse’s new VOD platform, Alamo On Demand.

The film is an exploration of the director’s theory of trauma therapy as a vehicle to counter psychic suffering with “acts of confrontation” in real world applications.

Alamo On Demand will also launch a retrospective on Aug. 1 of 4K restorations of the filmmaker’s “Fando y Lis,” “El Topo,” “The Holy Mountain,” “The Dance of Reality” and “Endless Poetry.”

**********************************

STX has set a July 31 opening date for the Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie “Greenland,” which had been withdrawn from the release schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Greenland,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script by Chris Sparling, centers on a family facing a global apocalypse due to a comet racing to Earth. Butler and Baccarin portray an estranged couple fighting for survival with their young son.

“Greenland” is the only studio release set for July 31. Other July titles include “Unhinged” on July 1, “Broken Hearts Gallery” on July 10, “Tenet” on July 17 and “Mulan” on July 24.

SALES

AGC International will be launching international sales of the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” at the upcoming virtual Cannes Market.

The film is directed by Dawn Porter and produced by CNN Films, Trilogy Films, AGC Studios, and Color Farm Media. Additional partners are Participant Media and Time Studios. “Good Trouble” focuses on John Lewis’ longstanding prominence as a civil rights champion and his continuing crusade for racial and social equality.

“John Lewis is an American icon who deserves to be every bit as revered on a worldwide stage as he is here in his own country,” said AGC chief Stuart Ford. “The dramatic and culture-defining events of recent weeks have conspired to make this powerful film and its messaging all the more vital for overseas audiences.”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” will be released in the U.S. on July 3 via Magnolia Pictures and Participant.

HIRE

RightsTrade, which specializes in online rights licensing, has hired industry veteran Bill Lischak as chief executive officer.

In his new role, Lischak is focused on further developing the functionality of the platform, creating strategic relationships and further developing and broadening industry implementation.

Prior to joining RightsTrade, Lischak served as a senior executive at visual effects house Pixomondo (“Game of Thrones”) where he shepherded the sale of a majority equity stake to private equity. Before that, he served as president and chief operating officer of OddLot Entertainment. He held the same roles at First Look Media, where he managed and expanded the film licensing and distribution business.