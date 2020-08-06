Diane Keaton-Jeremy Irons Comedy ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’ Sold to Saban

Saban Films has bought North American distribution rights to Dennis Dugan’s “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” starring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons.

The romantic comedy also stars Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor and Veronica Ferres. Dugan, who penned the script, also served as a producer along with Align’s Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz, and Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros.

“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters” centers on wedding worker who work create the perfect day for a loving couple — while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.

“Love” is Dugan’s first independent feature. His directing credits include “Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It,” “Big Daddy’ and the two “Grown Ups” titles with combined worldwide box office revenues topping $2 billion.

“Dennis Dugan is one of the most successful comedy directors of our time and we have been huge fans of his work,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We knew we had to be a part of the newest addition to his collection. From box office successes and modern classics such as ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘Happy Gilmore’ to more recent releases such as Grown Ups, Dennis has always been a leading force.”

Keaton was last seen in “Book Club” and “Poms.” Irons starred in “Red Sparrow” and in HBO’s “Watchmen” as Adrian Veidt.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with The Gersh Agency and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu is executive producing. Fortitude International is handling foreign rights.